Sachin Pilot calls for probe into ‘scandals linked to Raje govt’

June 11, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Dausa

Reiterating his demand for a probe into what he alleged was corruption during the previous BJP regime, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he would keep fighting to secure justice for youth and farmers and to protect their future. Mr. Pilot said he would not back down on his demands, including compensation for paper leaks that held up exams conducted for government jobs.

Mr. Pilot addressed a rally in Dausa after unveiling a statue of his father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot at a Gujjar hostel on his 23rd death anniversary. The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister did not announce the launch of a new political outfit or a split away from the Congress, belying peculation which was rife in political circles here.

Amid his ongoing power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mr. Pilot said he would speak fearlessly on all issues of public interest, while supporting truth and honesty. “My credibility is my biggest priority and I am not going to compromise even in adverse circumstances... People’s trust [in me] is the biggest asset for me,” he said.

A truce between Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot was announced in New Delhi recently after the latter’s ultimatum to the State government to act on his three main demands for a high-level inquiry into allegations of scandals during the Vasundhara Raje-led government, restructuring of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and compensation to youth affected by the cancellation of recruitment exams following paper leaks.

The dissident leader staged a one-day fast in Jaipur with these demands on April 11 and organised a five-day yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur last month. He had sought action by the end of May. The Congress’ central leadership has since claimed that a formula to resolve the tussle has been worked out and the two leaders would fight the Assembly election together later this year.

Mr. Pilot said Ms. Raje as the Chief Minister had cancelled mining leases when irregularities came to light after the allotment, but the act of allotment was to be accounted for. “Every mistake demands punishment. If not today, then justice will be delivered tomorrow. God delivers the biggest justice,” he said.

The Congress leader made a veiled reference to Mr. Gehlot’s criticism of the demand for compensation for the candidates who suffered from paper leaks. The CM called the idea “mental bankruptcy”. “The Centre says that implementing public welfare schemes would make the state bankrupt. If we help youth betrayed [by paper leaks], we are called mentally bankrupt. One should have a big heart to help the poor and youth.”

Mr. Pilot said he had protested against the Raje government on different issues when he was chief of the Pradesh Congress while in the opposition, but he never made any derogatory remarks against her.

Mr. Pilot said he drew inspiration from his father, elected to Lok Sabha three times from Dausa, who was known for keeping his word in a strong and powerful manner. “Crores of people listened to him because of this trait. We need this kind of politics in the nation today. We must speak without hesitation and side with truth,” he said.

The 45-year-old Congress leader said the “collective aim” of everyone in the public life should be to ensure clean politics devoid of corruption. “In the 22 years of my life in politics, I have maintained this principle. I have tried to keep hope for the future alive among youth and farmers. If they are disappointed, the nation cannot progress.”

Mr. Pilot offered flowers at a memorial for the late Rajesh Pilot in Bandhana village before unveiling the statue at the hostel. Ministers Parsadi Lal Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Gudha, Hemaram Chaudhary and Brijendra Ola as well as several MLAs considered loyal to Mr. Pilot were present at the programme.

