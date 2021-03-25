S-I killed over row between brothers

LUCKNOW

A police sub-inspector was killed after being shot in the neck when he had gone to address a dispute between two brothers over the harvesting of potatoes in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Prashant and constable Chandrasen had gone to the village in Khandauli police station area after a complaint by Shivnath that his brother Vishwanath was threatening his men and not allowing them to harvest potatoes in the field, said ADG zone Agra Rajeev Krishna.

Vishwanath started running after he saw the police team, said Mr. Krishna. The cops chased him and when they closed in, he fired at S-I Prashant with an illegal country-made weapon, said the officer. The S-I was shot in the neck and died, he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced ₹50 lakh ex gratia for the S-I’s family and a government job. A road would also be named after S-I Prashant, said a senior official.