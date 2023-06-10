ADVERTISEMENT

Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found in Jammu & Kashmir

June 10, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Jammu

“The mine, believed to have been planted more than two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning,” police said.

PTI

Security forces personnel show a rusted landmine that was later destroyed near the International Border, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at various places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10,” police said.

“The Army was informed and the mine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad,” they said.

“A rusted hand grenade was found near Dakhi bridge in Mendhar sector of Poonch district,” officials said, adding a bomb disposal squad neutralised the device.

Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped balloon from Hiranagar sector near the International Border near Kathua district. “The black-and-white coloured balloon with the PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) logo landed on this side from across the border,” officials said.

