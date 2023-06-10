HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found in Jammu & Kashmir

“The mine, believed to have been planted more than two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning,” police said.

June 10, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Security forces personnel show a rusted landmine that was later destroyed near the International Border, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, on June 10, 2023.

Security forces personnel show a rusted landmine that was later destroyed near the International Border, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at various places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10,” police said.

“The mine, believed to have been planted more than two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning,” they said.

“The Army was informed and the mine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad,” they said.

“A rusted hand grenade was found near Dakhi bridge in Mendhar sector of Poonch district,” officials said, adding a bomb disposal squad neutralised the device.

Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped balloon from Hiranagar sector near the International Border near Kathua district. “The black-and-white coloured balloon with the PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) logo landed on this side from across the border,” officials said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu / Srinagar / India-Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.