Other States

Russian army delegation visits military logistics’ installations in Agra

Taj Mahal. File

Taj Mahal. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

more-in

The delegation was briefed about the modernised logistics installation, which provides important electrical and technical equipment to the Indian Army

An army delegation from Russia visited the key military logistics’ installations and the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra as it wrapped up its two-day tour to the Uttar Pradesh city on Friday.

The five-member delegation, led by Major General Andrei Kozlov, Chief of the Directorate of the Military Railway Service of the Eastern Military District, visited the Army Base Workshop and the Central Ordnance Depot in Agra.

The delegation was briefed about the modernised logistics installation, which provides important electrical and technical equipment to the Indian Army.

The visit of the Russian delegation to various Indian Army logistics establishment further strengthens the cooperation and military ties between the two nations.

India and Russia have a history of strong strategic, military, economic and diplomatic relations, which has witnessed further growth and development in the recent times.

Before returning to Delhi, the delegation visited the Taj Mahal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
Agra
Russia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 4:29:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/russian-army-delegation-visits-military-logistics-installations-in-agra/article30586089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY