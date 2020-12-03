Other StatesJAIPUR 03 December 2020 00:20 IST
Rural jobs for 15 lakh families in Rajasthan
Updated: 03 December 2020 00:20 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to launch a campaign to complete unfinished works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in order to give 100 days’ employment to over 15 lakh families in the rural areas.
Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Wednesday that the payment of full wages to labourers would be ensured by dividing the work in the groups and measuring the completion of task by each worker. “No village panchayat will be left with absence of demand for work by the labourers,” he said.
