Rural jobs for 15 lakh families in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

03 December 2020 00:20 IST

The Rajasthan government has decided to launch a campaign to complete unfinished works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in order to give 100 days’ employment to over 15 lakh families in the rural areas.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Wednesday that the payment of full wages to labourers would be ensured by dividing the work in the groups and measuring the completion of task by each worker. “No village panchayat will be left with absence of demand for work by the labourers,” he said.

