Other States

Rural jobs for 15 lakh families in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has decided to launch a campaign to complete unfinished works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in order to give 100 days’ employment to over 15 lakh families in the rural areas.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Wednesday that the payment of full wages to labourers would be ensured by dividing the work in the groups and measuring the completion of task by each worker. “No village panchayat will be left with absence of demand for work by the labourers,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra to drop caste names from localities

It’s an open competition, says Adityanath on proposed Noida film city

Dilli Chalo | Punjab farmers to sustain protest momentum

Dilli Chalo | Civil society groups, academics demand withdrawal of cases against farmers

DDC polls | BJP takes poll campaign to Geelani’s bastion Sopore, promises development

Not possible to work together, Suvendu Adhikari tells TMC brass

Farmer incomes have halved, says Rahul Gandhi

Coronavirus | Bengal Minister becomes first volunteer to take ‘Covaxin’ in phase III trial in State

#MeToo: ‘Plead truth as my defence’ in defamation complaint by Akbar, Ramani tells court

Sushil Modi files nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll

Farmers’ income has halved while that of govt’s friends has risen: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre

Drugs case | Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail

Oxford Union seeks to postpone Mamata Banerjee’s programme, TMC sniffs ‘political pressure’

Smuggling only motive for infiltrators from Bangladesh: Border Security Force

Visva-Bharati takes action against chief medical officer

₹5.24 crore of Statue of Unity’s ticket sale siphoned off, FIR lodged

COVID-19: Gujarat HC mandates community service to those found violating guidelines

UNESCO seeks timely probe into death of Assam journalist

Trinamool claims differences with Suvendu Adhikari resolved, says he is with the party

Rajeev Bhatt

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad to raise money through municipal bonds, says CM Yogi Adityanath
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 12:22:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rural-jobs-for-15-lakh-families-in-rajasthan/article33235204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY