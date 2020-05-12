Rumour on salt scarcity leads to panic buying in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

A rumour that there is going to be severe scarcity of common salt in the near future led to its panic buying and a black market for it in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, adding to the woes from the continuing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nabarangpur district is a landlocked region of Odisha, which has a long coastline. On Tuesday, hundreds of small traders and villagers rushed to nearby wholesale outlets to buy up salt in large quantities by paying twice or thrice its usual price.

The rumour is said to have started about a day ago and it had the highest impact in the Umerkote, Chandahandi, Raighar and Jharigaon blocks of the district.

Social-distancing norms were thrown away as people gathered in large numbers to buy salt. They were seen buying and carrying away gunny bags full of salt from shops as well as salt transporting trucks.

At every grocery shop in Umerkote and Raighar, people stood in a long queue to buy salt in large quantities. Panicked customers bought salt at ₹40 to ₹50 per kilogramme.

Minister tweets

State Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain through his Twitter handle debunked the rumour. He urged citizens not to believe the fake news and strict legal action against the rumourmongers. According to the Minister, there is adequate salt stock available in Nabarangpur district.

When contacted over phone, Nabarangpur district Collector Ajit Mishra said enforcement squads had been sent to areas where the spread of rumours had the most impact. He said two shops had been sealed in the Umerkote area on charges of hoarding and selling salt at high prices.

“District Police has started an investigation to track down the miscreants involved in floating the rumour that led to panic buying of salt, and all of them will be tracked down soon,” Mr. Mishra said.

One person from the Kundei area, allegedly involved in the spread of the rumour, was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon.