Rule of law should be upheld: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on FIR against party MLA

May 19, 2022 15:58 IST

Ganesh Ghoghra had sent his resignation as MLA to Ashok Gehlot on May 18 after a case was filed against him.

A day after Congress leader Ganesh Ghoghra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the CM on May 19 said the FIR was registered against the legislator as the rule of law should be upheld.

A case has been registered against Mr. Ghoghra for creating a ruckus in the State's Dungarpur district.

"Ganesh Ghoghra is our young colleague. He is an emotional person and keeps fighting for the people. We should appreciate him.

"He had gone for a public hearing but some other incident happened there. There is a rule of law, which should remain, and therefore the FIR was registered," Mr. Gehlot told reporters here.

Referring to his statements during incidents of communal tension in the State's Karauli and Jodhpur areas where he said the law will take its course for everyone, CM Gehlot said "peace cannot be established without this sentiment." The Chief Minister also praised Mr. Ghoghra, saying he keeps on meeting people and keeps raising their voices.

The Chief Minister hoped that the situation becomes normal and asserted that those who locked the SDM and other employees at Dungarpur were not 'Gandhiwadi.

Mr. Ghoghra had sent his resignation as MLA to Gehlot on May 18 after a case was filed against him.

Such resignation letters need to be addressed to the assembly Speaker. Mr. Ghogra, however, has addressed it to CM Gehlot, marking a copy to Speaker C.P. Joshi.

In the resignation letter, Mr. Ghoghra said that despite being a ruling party MLA and State President of Youth Congress, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

On May 17, ,Mr. Ghogra took part in a dharna outside the Panchayat Bhawan in Dungarpur while district administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildar, were locked up inside, according to police.

The officials were locked up by a group of locals who were upset over the non-approval of leases they had applied for at a camp organised earlier as part of the ' Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaign.

The officials were released after the District Collector intervened. The tehsildar filed a police complaint on Tuesday night.

A case against Mr. Ghoghra and others was registered with Dungarpur's Sadar police station late under IPC sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 143 (unlawful assembly), 342 (wrongful confinement), 347 (Wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Eleven persons, Mr. including Ghoghra, have been named in the FIR and 50-60 others are unnamed.