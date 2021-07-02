Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly on the first day of newly elected Assembly

West Bengal Legislative Assembly witnessed noisy on the first day of newly elected session on Friday when Bharatiya Janata Party legislators raised slogans during the address by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The first day of the first session of Seventeenth Legislative Assembly was convened today after the 2021 Assembly polls.

BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari stood up on their seats and held up photos of party workers allegedly killed during post poll violence as Governor Dhankhar read his speech.

Speaking to journalists in the House, Mr. Adhikari said that there was no mention of the post poll violence in Governor's address which has been prepared by West Bengal government. The BJP leader said that Governor has been sensitive to the issue of post poll violence and visited Sitalkuchi and Nandigram but had to read the speech which was approved by the State's cabinet.

During the entire speech the BJP MLAs raised posters and shouted slogans of "Bharat Maata ki Jai ".

Meanwhile after a bitter exchange of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a few days ago, both of them exchanged courtesies to each other. The Chief Minister came outside the house to greet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he offered flowers on the statue of the B.R. Ambedkar. The Governor and Chief Minister was seen speaking with each other a number of times during the brief occasion. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also exchanged courtesies with Speaker Biman Banerjee.