Ruckus in Moradabad college after burqa-clad students denied entry

January 20, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - Lucknow

The youth wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and a section of students at the Hindu College, Moradabad staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the college authorities on Thursday after Burqa-clad girl students were denied entry to the college premises.

Tension prevailed at the college as the authorities were adamant that the students would be allowed entry only if they follow the dress code which came into force on January 1. On Wednesday, the authorities had stopped some girl students who had come to the college in burqas at the college gate.

The girls questioned the college’s decision and were joined by activists of the SP youth wing who assembled near the gate, leading to chaotic scenes outside the main entrance.

“The college administration has implemented the dress code so that everyone looks equal. There are changing rooms where girls wearing burqa can remove it and attend the classes in proper uniform. When they come out of the college, they can wear it back,” A.P. Singh, Chief Proctor, Hindu College told the media.

The Hindu College, one of the oldest educational institutions in Moradabad, was established in 1911 as a middle school and in 1937 it was converted into an intermediate college. In 1950, it was recognised as a post graduate college. The college was first affiliated to the Agra University and then from 1973 to the Rohilkhand University, presently known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.