Ruckus in House on opening day over remarks on Savarkar

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature began on a stormy note on Monday with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs entering the Assembly shouting slogans and wearing saffron caps with the message Mi pan Savarkar (I am also Savarkar) printed on them.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday had said that the party expects an apology from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his statement against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

After the House assembled for the day, Mr. Fadnavis moved an adjournment motion and while explaining its urgency to the Speaker Nana Patole, he lauded the works and devotion of Savarkar. While he was speaking, Mr. Patole asked House officials not to note down Mr. Fadnavis’ speech.

This infuriated the MLAs who protested and displayed banners. Following this the proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes.

The protests and sloganeering continued after the House reassembled. “Is this the British-ruled Assembly or independent India’s house where we are not allowed to speak about Swatantryaveer Savarkar,” Mr. Fadnavis wanted to know.

Amid the sloganeering Mr. Patole completed the business of the day. While the treasury benches kept calm amid the BJP sloganeering, Finance Minister Jayant Patil presented supplementary demands.

The Congress members responded to the BJP only by chanting ‘Narendra Modi Murdabad’ in reply to the anti-Rahul Gandhi slogans.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had said that the government comprised of three different parties with different ideologies and these differences are likely to remain even in future.

“The MVA government is formed on Common Minimum Program and though party differences exists, the government is united on program,” he had said.

In the Council, chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar announced Sena minister Subhash Desai as the leader of the upper House while Pravin Darekar was named the Leader of Opposition. Mr. Darekar, a former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA had joined the BJP after the party came to power in the State. He had come under the scanner after the irregularities were detected in the Mumbai Co-operative Bank of which he is the president. The inquiry in the alleged irregularities is still pending.

Both the Houses also passed a resolution congratulating Justice S.A. Bobde over his appointment as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).