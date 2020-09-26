RTI query reveals Centre has no data on infected health workers

Bhopal

26 September 2020 03:54 IST

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query said it had no countrywide data on the number of health workers who have contracted COVID-19, recovered from it or died of it.

The query was filed by Neemuch-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur with the Directorate General of Health Services, which forwarded it to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, before it landed with the NCDC.

Disposing of the case on August 17, the NCDC said: “With reference to your RTI request received on transfer from Department of Health and Family Welfare u/s 6 (3) of the RTI Act, 2005. The desired information is not available with this office.”

Mr. Gaur said health workers had been accorded the status of corona warriors, but the Centre seemed to have no centralised data relating to their health. “Flowers have been showered, bands played outside hospitals to lend them support. All for what?”