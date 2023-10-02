RTI queries reveal several irregularities in MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal

October 02, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Kolkata

The allegation of corruption in the implementation of the MGNREGA in West Bengal remains vague since the communication between the State government and Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj remains out of public domain.

Response to the Right to Information (RTI) queries obtained by activists, however, shed some light on what are the allegations of corruption. From no trace of work which was described as completed under the scheme to existing works fraudulently shown as MGNREGA works, jobs cards not being updated, DPRs not made, tendering process fraught with irregularities the allegations are many.

The RTI response obtained by activist Biswanath Goswami, earlier this year points out “works relating to earth work have many serious shortcomings”. “Existing works fraudulently shown to be created under MGNREGA, procurement systems not followed, tendering not as per norms, work executed within 15 days of sanction,” the response said. The other points raised were that works which were not permissible under MGNREGA were taken up such as metallic fencing, sand filled bags for flood protection and ornamental plants.

In a similar response to the RTI query filed by Chakradhar Buddha, a member of NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, the Ministry revealed, “In some cases, no trace of work was found in case of plantation and wasteland development work”. The response said that CIB (Citizen Information Board) were not available at work sites.

Central teams visits

The Ministry pointed out that response of 15 central teams (that have visited the State) have been shared with the State government and it has been asked to submit ATR (action taken report) by September 2022. Visits by central teams to the State started as early as 2019 and the response to Mr. Goswami‘s RTI pointed out that a central team as early as 2019 inspected 63 works of which 32 were found to be satisfactory and remaining 31 had shortcomings.

In the RTI response the Ministry of Rural Development had at several places emphasised that the action taken report sought by the Centre has not been provided and the State government has not worked on the recovery of funds which has been spent without following the norms.. “Noncompliance of the directive on the recovery of misappropriated amounts related to roadside plantation,” the response said.

While the Trinamool Congress leadership remains silent as far as allegations of corruption are concerned, the BJP leadership in the State is not sure of what kind of corruption has taken place and has alleged use of heavy earth moving equipment for earthwork under MGNREGA.

Mr. Goswami, a socio-legal researcher, said that the problem in MGNREGA lies with social audit of the scheme and has alleged that for years the social audit is only on paper. “Social audit must work under CAG or an independent body that may be constituted under State or Central Act. The implementing agency cannot audit its own work as it violates the very idea and purpose of an independent audit,” Mr. Goswami said. The activists also pointed that RTI replies have shown that CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) has also not taken up any audit of MGNREGA in the State, despite allegations of corruption.

Funds to WB in the scheme have been stopped under Section 27 of the MGNREGA Act. 2005 which states that the Central government may “order stoppage of release of funds to the Scheme and institute appropriate remedial measures for its proper implementation within a reasonable period of time”.

Funds have been stopped to the State since December 2021 which has brought the 100 days work to a complete halt in West Bengal, prompting beneficiaries and activists to raise questions on whether a reasonable period of time can exceed 20 months. The Trinamool Congress, which in the first week of October has taken about 2500 people from the State to Delhi to protest against the Centre over denial of funds under MGNREGA, has also not approached Courts.

PIL in High Court by PBKMS

Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity (PBKMS), a union of agricultural workers had approached the Calcutta High Court earlier this year over the denial of wages to the MGNREGA workers.

The Calcutta High Court in response to a PIL filed by PBKMS on June 6, 2023 directed the State Government and Central Government to give reasons for stoppage of work and non-payment of wages. In the meantime, it demanded from both the BJP and the Trinamool to stop making MGNREGA an issue for scoring political points. The Court also said the governments must ensure payment to those who have actually worked and have still not been paid and stressed that the Trinamool government should take stern action against corruption.

“In the name of curbing corruption, the Central Government is also using the introduction of technology to centralise the Act and to reduce the State Government’s and people’s access and control of the Act,” the samity said in a statement.

