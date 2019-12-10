Other States

RTI activist shot dead in Odisha

A RTI activist and leader of an anti-liquor movement Abhimanyu Panda, 54, was shot dead in broad daylight at Baliguda in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning near Patra Street under Baliguda police station limits.

The victim was standing in front of his house, when two unidentified assailants on a bike fired at him from close range. After the attack, the duo escaped from the spot.

The victim died on the spot even as he was rushed to Baliguda Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Following this, an angry mob blocked the road at Baliguda, which was lifted following promise of strict action by the police. Investigation is on to identify the culprits.

Senior social activist of Kandhamal, Kailash Dandapat condemned the killing and said his death will be a great loss for the anti-liquor movement in Baliguda area.

