RTI activist injured, son killed after man accused of illegal sand mining rams their scooter in Kutch

RTI activist Ramesh Balia, a native of Meghpar village in Lakhpat tehsil, had lodged complaints of illegal sand mining against Navalsinh Jadeja, police said

PTI Bhuj
October 06, 2022 12:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old man was killed and his father, a Right to Information activist, was grievously injured after a man accused of illegal sand mining allegedly rammed their scooter with his SUV in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The accused was arrested following the incident which took place on October 3, local police said.

RTI activist Ramesh Balia, a native of Meghpar village in Lakhpat tehsil, had lodged complaints of illegal sand mining against Navalsinh Jadeja, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 3, when Mr. Balia and his son Narendra were returning home after visiting Dayapar village around 6.30 p.m., Jadeja’s SUV rammed them from behind and ran them over.

While Narendra Balia died on the spot, his father, a local Dalit leader, was rushed to a hospital in Bhuj for treatment, said inspector S.A. Maheshwari of Nara police station.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A First Information Report was registered against Jadeja for alleged murder as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

A team of the local crime branch arrested Jadeja a day after the incident. A court sent him in one-day police custody on October 5, the police officer said.

Jadeja apparently held a grudge against Mr. Balia for lodging complaints against him with the local mines and minerals department for illegal sand mining, inspector Maheshwari said.

Jadeja was also accused of land grabbing, he said, adding that further probe was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
crime
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app