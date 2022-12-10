RTI activist assaulted at CAG office for filing application

December 10, 2022 02:54 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Kolkata

A Right to Information (RTI) activist was allegedly assaulted while filing an RTI query at the Comptroller and Auditor General of India office in Kolkata. Biswanath Goswami, the activist, had lodged a police complaint at Hare Street Police Station recently.

Mr. Goswami said the incident occurred inside the CAG office at the Treasury Building on November 30. The activist has alleged that officials at the CAG office attacked him. He filed a police complaint on December 2.

“N.K. Maji (Senior Audit Officer) led and provoked the entire incident and took leadership proactively in the attack, assault and abuse with offensive language and threat of grievous hurt with his 10-12 associates,” Mr. Goswami wrote in his complaint. According to the activist, the officials were upset that he had been “constantly probing the matter of corruption and malpractices of the audit body through RTI for the last many years”.

Satish Kumar Garg, Principal Accountant General (Audit- I), West Bengal told The Hindu that he was not aware of any assault on an RTI activist. “If the police have been informed they will definitely look into the matter. We do not discourage people from filing RTI queries,” Mr. Garg said.

According to Mr. Goswami, there are clear directives by a task force constituted by DOPT (Department of Personnel and Training) against attacks on activists in India where several agencies including the National Human Rights Commission and Central Information Commission take cognizance of the matter. “I have informed NHRC, DOPT, Ministry of Home Affairs as well as CAG headquarters for necessary action,” the activist added.

Mr. Goswami said that since 2018 he has been filing RTI queries at the CAG office on numerous public issues but no information was provided. “If RTI activists are assaulted for seeking information at the CAG office which is mandated by law to audit and inspect and bring irregularities to public domain, we can imagine what will be the situation in panchayats, municipalities and other State-run offices”, the activist said.