RSS to widen base across J&K ‘to inculcate patriotism’

Srinagar

01 October 2021 22:04 IST

Bhagwat holds meetings in Jammu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday called upon his followers to set up a network of shakhas (units) in the Union Territory to “inculcate patriotism among people”.

He chaired a meeting with members at Keshav Bhawan, the headquarters of the RSS in Jammu. Mr. Bhagwat held deliberations over the spreading of organisational work in new areas. He called for the setting up of a network of RSS shakhas in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir, an RSS spokesman said.

The RSS has a strong base in the Jammu-Samba-Kathua belt and has been able to set up newer units in the Pir Panjal and the Chenab Valley since 2014.

Reach out

Mr. Bhagwat emphasised the need for further spreading organisational networks so as to reach out to every home with the message of the RSS, the spokesman said.

Mr. Bhagwat reviewed various projects initiated by the RSS wing of J&K for the development of villages and rural economy. He also called for a comprehensive training programme to meet the challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.