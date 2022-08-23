RSS chief, Nadda to visit Tripura for organisational engagements

BJP National President J.P. Nadda (L) and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (R). File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and BJP National President J.P. Nadda will visit Tripura capital this week-end to attend their organisational programmes. This will be the second visit of the RSS chief to Tripura this year.

Mr. Bhagwat hoisted the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations at the RSS office in Agartala during his earlier visit. He is slated to arrive on August 27, but details of his engagements are not known.

Mr. Nadda will begin a two-day visit on August 28 to oversee organisational matters and address a public rally. He is scheduled to attend a series of meetings with the party ranks.

The BJP chief will also address a meeting to be attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, Ministers and MLAs.

Party sources said the BJP central office might declare the name of next State president coinciding with the visit of Mr. Nadda. Mr. Deb, Ms. Bhoumik and Mr. Rebati Tripura are rumoured to have been shortlisted for the post.

The selection of Khumulwng, headquarters of the tribal autonomous district council near here, as the venue for Mr. Nadda’s public rally is seen as the party's strategy to strengthen the organisation in the hills ahead of Assembly elections due in February next year.

State Trinamool Congress president Subal Bhowmik and few other leaders like former MLA Prakash Das are expected to rejoin the saffron party in the presence of Mr. Nadda. If this happens, it would be Mr. Bhowmik’s sixth joining in different political parties.