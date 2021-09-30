RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit

‘He will get feedback on various service projects initiated by organisation’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a four-day visit of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is his first visit since the Central government ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019.

Mr. Bhagwat, who visited J&K in 2016, is likely to take a feedback from the organisation members, especially from those who work in the Kashmir Valley on various subjects.

The RSS is trying to establish bases in Kashmir by strengthening their “philanthropic and social activities”.

An RSS spokesman said, “He will interact with ‘swayamsevaks’ to get a first-hand knowledge of the role played by the Sangh workers in the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The ‘Sarsanghchalak’ would get feedback on various service projects initiated by the RSS in village development, service (sewa), public awareness, health, ecology, water conservation, social equality, education, etc. He would give his suggestions to further accelerate the projects, the spokesman stated.

Mr. Bhagwat is likely to have formal meetings with RSS members on October 1. He will address a seminar at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University, on October 2. He will address the ‘swayamsevaks’ of the Sangh through online mode on October 3.

“Since its formation, it is a practice in the RSS that the ‘Sarsanghchalak’ and ‘Sarkaryavah’ visit every province in connection with the organisational work. Following the same tradition, this year ‘Sarsanghchalakji’ visit has been fixed in Jammu and Kashmir province," the spokesman added.