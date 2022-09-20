RSS affiliate to organise symposium in North East

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi, on Monday, September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prajna Pravah, an RSS affiliate body of think tank, will be organising a three-day symposium – Lokmantha – in Assam starting from Wednesday.

The event that would focus on exploring ways to keep India’s cultural consciousness intact will be attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar along with Assam’s Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma. Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of RSS will also participating, said the organisers.

J. Nandakumar, chief convener of Prajna Pravah – the colloquium of the nation’s first thinkers and practitioners – told The Hindu that this will be the third edition of Lokmanthan and the theme of this year is Lokparampara (Lok traditions). It aims to bridge the gap between intellectual and cultural aspects of India.

“We will discuss how the lok traditions have preserved our civilisational ethos and strengthened our feeling of selfhood,” he said.

The event will have speakers who will shed light on topics like ‘lok tradition and faith of science in India’, ‘Lok Parampara and importance of genealogy writing in India’, ‘importance of environment and biodiversity in Lok Parampara’, etc.

Mr. Nandakumar added that the event become even more important as its happening at a time when there is an attempt by forces inimical to the unity of India to widen the faultlines and divisions within society.

“Lokmanthan is a cultural and civilizational response to efforts and ideologies that see India as a multiplicity of nations. This will be an answer to those who make noise about free Kashmir, Free North East,” he added.

Apart from Prajna Pravah, the event will be attended by member of various RSS affiliates like Samskar Bharati, Vijnana Bharati, Sahitya Parishad, Itihas Sankalan Samiti and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.