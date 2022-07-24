RSS-affiliate talks job creation at Ahmedabad meet in presence of Mohan Bhagwat

Concern was also raised over high imports and low exports in the country

Concern was also raised over high imports and low exports in the country

Office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) on Saturday discussed various issues including employment generation at a meeting held here in Gujarat attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

As many as 120 office-bearers, including executive and working committee members, of the RSS-affiliated industrial body discussed various issues.

They discussed the ways to contribute towards generating employment on the first day of the two-day meeting, said LUB general secretary Ghanshyam Ojha.

Mr. Bhagwat guided the members at the auditorium of the Gujarat State Co-operative Bank at the Naranpura area in Ahmedabad and encouraged them to contribute to the development of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, he said.

Mr. Bhagwat will attain the remaining sessions on Sunday.

"The office-bearers also gained a national and international perspective on the sector, and discussed what can be done for the welfare of workers engaged in MSME units," said Mr. Ojha.

Concern was also raised over high imports and low exports in the country, and the members discussed steps like encouraging the manufacture of imported goods in MSMEs, he said.

"In all, five out of a total of nine sessions were held on Saturday, touching upon a host of issues including how to create employment in the sector. We discussed works being done in this area across ten different districts," Mr. Ojha said.

"Examples like that of a unit at Pali in Rajasthan training 3,000 women were shared. Discussions were held on setting up 100 such centres for employment creation," he said.

A session also focussed on strengthening the organisation by increasing membership and adding more shakhas (branches), he said.