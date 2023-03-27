ADVERTISEMENT

RSS-affiliate group in Assam demands removal of converted tribals from Scheduled Tribe list

March 27, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - GUWAHATI

Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Mancha organised a rally in Guwahati on Sunday which saw participation from Boro, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, Rabha, Mising and other tribes

The Hindu Bureau

The Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Mancha (JDSSM) organised a massive rally in Guwahati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated organisation representing ethnic communities adhering to indigenous faiths has asked the government to remove from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list those who have undergone religious conversion.

The Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Mancha (JDSSM) organised a massive rally in Guwahati on Sunday to also demand a ban on religious conversion of tribal people in Assam. Thousands of Boro, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, Rabha, Mising and other tribes from 30 districts participated in the rally.

Thousands of Boro, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, Rabha, Mising and other tribes from 30 districts participated in the rally. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Conversion of tribal people in Assam and elsewhere in India to foreign religions has been a threat to indigenous faiths and cultures for decades. The rate of conversion has increased and the ST people fall prey to communal theocratic foreign religious groups,” Binud Kumbang, working president of the JDSSM said.

The rate of conversion can be checked if the tribal people who have converted are stripped off the ST list, he said. “The converted people completely give up their original tribal culture, customs, rituals, way of life, and traditions,” he added.

Apart from stopping “unethical conversion”, the organisation demanded an amendment to Article 342A of the Constitution, which highlights the benefits for the Scheduled Tribes.

The amendment should ensure “automatic de-listing from SC/ST reservation” if such people undergo religious conversion, the organisation said.

