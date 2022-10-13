RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters: Main accused nabbed in Mumbai

The Punjab DGP said the accused, Charat Singh, is a key operative and associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa

PTI Chandigarh
October 13, 2022 12:39 IST

A police personnel atop a vehicle stands guard after a blast outside the Punjab Police’s intelligence department office in Mohali on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The main accused in the RPG attack at the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali was apprehended from Mumbai on Thursday, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

He was apprehended by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and ATS, Maharashtra.

The Punjab Police had earlier said that Landa had played a key role in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9. No one was injured in the incident.

"In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice, in a Joint Operation with Central Agency & ATS Maharashtra, has apprehended Charat Singh, main accused in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab from #Mumbai today morning," the DGP said in a tweet.

"He is key operative & associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. @PunjabPoliceInd will strive to make the state crime-free as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann," the DGP said.

The Delhi Police had last week apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the RPG attack. The juvenile was also tasked with "eliminating" actor Salman Khan, police had said.

Apart from the juvenile, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested another man, identified as Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4, Delhi Police had said.  

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with "eliminating" Khan.

