Row over State flag day in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday denied Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Engineer Rashid permission to observe the State flag day.

“Due to the withdrawal of permission by the government, the AIP has decided to cancel the State Flag Day function in Srinagar,” a party spokesman said.

The police had permitted Mr. Rashid’s function in Sher-i-Kashmir Park. However, the civil administration disallowed it.

In the past, Mr. Rashid would unfurl the flag in Srinagar and play the State song.

On June 7, 1952, the State flag was adopted by a resolution at the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Conference leader and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu called for protection of the State symbols. “It’s a symbol of the State’s history and its constitutional rights. We continue to strive for the reversal of erosion in Article 370 so far. Article 35-A is a non-negotiable article of faith,” he said.