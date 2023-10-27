Row over RJD MLA’s statement that Goddess Durga is imaginary

October 27, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Patna

The remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh that the Goddess Durga was imaginary has triggered a controversy in Bihar. His comment came at a time when RJD chief Lalu Prasad, along with his family members, recently visited several temples in Bihar to worship the Goddess Durga during Navratri.

The Opposition BJP came down heavily on the RJD for the objectionable remark and condemned the statement, terming it minority appeasement. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mr. Prasad were testing the tolerance of the Hindus by allowing their leaders to issue such statements.

Few months ago, Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandrashekhar had triggered a controversy by stating that the Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem based on the Ramayana, Manusmriti, an ancient Sanskrit text, and Bunch of Thoughts, authored by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M.S. Golwalkar, “spread hatred in society”.

On Friday, RJD MLA Mr. Singh said Goddess Durga was imaginary and worshipping her was also a waste of money. He further raised questions on the 33 crore Gods and Goddesses of the Hindu religion.

”According to Manuwadis there are 33 crore Gods and Goddesses. India’s population during the British period was 30 crores. When the country was enslaved, where was Maa Durga at that time and why did she not kill the British people? Maa Durga is imaginary. Who are those Manuwadis wrote that Maa Durga fought with crores of army against Mahishasura? What was Maa Durga doing at the time when a handful of British enslaved India?” asked Mr. Singh, who represents the Dehri Assembly seat in Rohtas district.

The RJD MLA also said when the Goddess Durga had no history then why did people spend so much.

Expresses disappointment

Union Minister Mr. Giriraj Singh expressed disappointment over the MLA’s remarks, calling it an attack on Sanatan Dharma. He said Ministers and leaders of the RJD were deliberately insulting Sanatan Dharma. First there was an attempt to misinterpret Ramcharitmanas and now the RJD MLA had made objectionable remarks on the Goddess Durga, he added.

Mr. Giriraj Singh said people of Sanatan Dharma offer worship with devotion but the way RJD leaders were making statements about Sanatan Dharma was not appropriate at all.

“In Bihar, there is a government of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, and their leaders are continuously attacking Sanatan Dharma. It seems the tolerances of Hindus is being tested. If similar statements were made against Islam, then surely, they would be beheaded,“ Mr. Giriraj Singh said.

The Union Minister accused the Nitish Kumar government of continuously trying to instigate the sentiments of the people.

“By making such statements, the leaders of the INDIA alliance are trying to garner support among the minority community. They have no idea how much loss they will face by insulting Sanatan Dharma,” Mr. Giriraj Singh said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also slammed the Bihar government over the statement, alleging those issuing anti-Sanatan statements had the blessings of Mr. Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“Insulting Sanatan culture, Gods and Goddesses has become a habit of the arrogant alliance, including the RJD-Congress. These people have termed Sanatan everything from leprosy to deadly viruses and parasites. Those against Sanatan Dharma have the blessings of Nitish ji and Tejashwi ji. Such statements are harmful for the society and country and we strongly condemn it,” Mr. Rai said.