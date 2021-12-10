Row over police order in M.P.’s Katni

The Katni police in Madhya Pradesh recently equated Sikh and Muslim communities with terror outfits such as JKLF, SIMI, ULFA and LTTE while issuing a security-related order for the Governor’s visit to the district.

Ahead of Governor Mangubhai C. Patel’s visit to Katni on December 7, the district Police Superintendent Sunil Kumar Jain issued a 23-point security-related arrangement in his two-page order. The sixth point in the order in Hindi said: “Sikh, Musalman, JKLF, ULFA, SIMI, LTTE atankvadiyon par sakhat najar rakhi jaye (Keep a strict eye on Sikh, Muslims, JKLF, ULFA, SIMI, LTTE terrorists).”

Expressing strong objection to the letter, State Congress general secretary K.K. Mishra tweeted, “Thanks to SP Katni, till now it was the BJP, which treated country’s farmers and Muslims as terrorists. But you (SP Katni) and your police have officially termed Sikhs and Muslims as terrorists for the Governor’s visit. Are you a police superintendent or BJP spokesperson? This government will definitely felicitate you with Padmashree [sic].”

The Katni police maintained that the controversial point in the letter took place due to clerical error.

“I regret the clerical error, it was never intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone,” the Katni SP told media persons. A show-cause notice has been issued to the clerk, he added.