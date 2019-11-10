Row over installation of Arjun Singh statue

A controversy has erupted over installation of a life-sized statue of Congress veteran late Arjun Singh at a busy trisection in Bhopal where the bust of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad had existed earlier.

Interestingly, it is the BJP-ruled Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) which installed the statue of Singh, a former Chief Minister and Gandhi family loyalist who died in 2011.

However, BMC mayor distanced himself from setting up of Singh’s statue, which is yet to be unveiled.

BMC officials claimed Azad’s bust was removed about three years from the spot on Link Road No. 1 in New Market locality and was relocated at a spot along a nearby road.

The bust was relocated with twin objectives to “improve traffic condition” at the busy trisection and for widening a road.

Taking strong objection, BJP national vice president and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday demanded re-installation of Azad’s bust at its original location.

‘MP is ashamed’

“Madhya Pradesh is ashamed because of the treatment meted out to the bust of great revolutionary Azad. Those responsible for this should be punished. We demand the statue of the great son of mother India (Azad) be re-installed with due respect. Otherwise, the country will never be able to forgive itself,” Mr. Chouhan said.