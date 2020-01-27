Other States

Row over dropping ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’: NC alleges vendetta

The first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with political leader Sheikh Abdullah.

The first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with political leader Sheikh Abdullah.   | Photo Credit: HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

‘Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’ shall henceforth be read as ‘Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’, an order on Jan. 26 had said.

The National Conference (NC) on January 27 took strong exception to the dropping of words ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’, an epithet used for the party founder Sheikh Abdullah, from the nomenclature of Jammu and Kashmir police medals.

The party, whose top leaders are in detention since the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, alleged that the administration was taking its “vendetta to a higher level” and distorting history with this move.

“It is a calibrated effort to trim every single symbol of J-K’s political individuality. The present ruling dispensation in New Delhi, heaving with subjective prejudices and complexes against ideals revolving around the Indian Constitution and the spirit of its accommodative federalism, hasn’t ceased its witch-hunt against everything recognizable with Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” district president of the party Peer Afaq Ahmad alleged in a statement.

He said the step should be seen as yet another glaring attempt “aimed at distorting J-K’s history”

“His (Abdullah’s) persona is above petty recognitions, and awards. A conscious leader, he preached to his countrymen to overcome timidity and prejudices,” Mr. Ahmad said, adding his vision of J&K was shorn of regional and religious prejudices.

He claimed the present ruling dispensation “still fears a leader, who has physically left the world three decades back”.

NC spokesman Imran Nani Far also criticised BJP leader Nirmal Singh’s reported remarks against Sheikh Abdullah.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on January 26 announced the change in nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, in an order, had said that ‘Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’ shall henceforth be read as ‘Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’.

