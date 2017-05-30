Row in Punjab House for Minister’s ouster

Legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaaf Party on Tuesday protested outside the Punjab Assembly here, demanding the sacking seeking the removal of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit, who is facing allegations of impropriety in the multi-crore sand mining auctions held recently by the State government.

Legislators, led by the leader of the Opposition H.S. Phoolka, AAP president Bhagwant Mann and senior leader Sukhpal Khaira, were taken into preventive custody and later released by the Chandigarh police after they attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence. “There is an emergency like situation in Punjab and even the Leader of Opposition and elected representatives are not allowed to meet the CM. We were arrested from Vidhan Sabha for raising the voice of the people of State,” Mr. Phoolka told reporters.

Mr. Phoolka said that there are clear evidence that Mr. Rana Gurjit was involved in the sand mining but Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh is shying away from taking action against him. “We will continue our fight for resignation of Mr. Rana Gurjit to ensure independent inquiry in the matter,” he said. Mr. Sukhpal Khaira said that the judicial commission of (Retd) Justice Narang appointed in the case is of no use as because there is a counsel-client arrangement between the families of Justice J.S. Narang and Mr. Rana Gurjeet.

“I urge Justice J.S. Narang to recuse rescue from this judicial inquiry and request the Chief Minister to reallocate this judicialthe inquiry to a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and dismiss Mr. Rana Gurjeet from his post immediately,” he said in a statement.