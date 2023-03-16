Row erupts as elephant carcass found near Army firing range in north Bengal

March 16, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Kolkata

At a time when the country is celebrating the success of The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars, a fresh row has erupted in West Bengal as the carcass of a male sub-adult elephant with mortar fragments was found near an Army firing range in north Bengal.

Debal Roy, State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, said the carcass was found on Tuesday.

“The incident occurred at the Baikunthapur Forest Division not far from the firing range. We will hold meetings with Army authorities at different levels. Meanwhile, Army operations have been suspended in the area,” Mr. Roy said.

The forest official said a post-mortem has been conducted on the carcass and the department has ordered an investigation. Mr. Roy further said that the firing range has been functioning for quite some time but the death of a elephant has occurred for the first time.

Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick stated that the department has been requesting the Army to shift its shooting range to an alternative place.

A press statement by the Army earlier this week had referred to the death of a person but there was no reference to an elephant being hit due to exercise. The Army statement identified the deceased as Tilak Bahadur Rai, 50, who entered the restricted zone of Teesta Field Firing Range “with the likely intention of scrap collection”.

“The Field Firing Range is on the banks of Teesta River and the area is a notified Firing Range. As per Standard Operating Procedure, all clearances from local administration, police stations were obtained and villagers notified about the firing practices in advance. The bereaved family of the deceased decided not to lodge any FIR,” the statement said.

The forests of north Bengal are home to about 590 elephants as per the 2017 census and human-elephant conflict is quite frequent in the forest areas and tea gardens of the region.