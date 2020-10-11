Rousing welcome for new Congress in-charge for Tripura

Agartala

11 October 2020 20:38 IST

PCC chief Pijush Biswas briefs him on the political situation.

New Congress in-charge for Tripura Kuljit Singh Nagra arrived here on Sunday in his maiden visit to oversee the party organisation. He was accorded a rousing reception at the Congress Bhavan.

Mr. Nagra, who replaced former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro in the recent reshuffle by the party high command, was briefed by PCC chief Pijush Biswas on the political situation. He also interacted with the leaders of the party’s frontal organisations.

Former PCC president Birajit Sinha was present at the interactions but top party leaders like Gopal Roy and Subal Bhowmik remained absent. Mr. Roy has not been attending party events for some months.

The Congress has been organising protest programmes at regular intervals to press demands and denounce policies of the government at the Centre and the State. Its anti-farm Acts protest rally here on Saturday saw good attendance.

Interacting with newsmen, Mr. Nagra expressed hope that his party would emerge strong in the coming days and win the elections.

The party drew a blank in the Assembly elections held in 2018 but made impressive recovery in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It secured the second position pushing the CPI(M) to the third place.