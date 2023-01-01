Rourkela residents to get respite from pollution, thanks to hockey World Cup

January 01, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Residents of Rourkela are likely to get a brief respite from pollution as the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has shut down 21 sponge iron plants during the month of January, thanks to the hockey World Cup.

Sponge iron plants will remain closed for 24 days between January 5 and January 28, as Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are the venues for the international hockey tournament. Since international players will be present in the city during the tournament, the OSPCB’s shutdown notice to sponge iron plants in Kuarmunda and Kalunga will ensure that Rourkela’s skies will remain clear. The tournament venues are barely 20 km from the plants.

Sponge iron plants are said to be highly polluting industrial units. The OSPCB clarified that sponge iron plants means that units connected with production of sponge iron such as Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) kilns, cooler discharge units, crushers of the DRI kilns and product separation units would remain shut down. Other units such as power plants, steel making units, rolling mills, pellet plants and wet beneficiation plants may continue operation so long as they comply strictly with the norms prescribed by the board.

However, an OSPCB official said the sponge iron units were not actually polluting. The problem would arise in the event of a power failure when there would be the possibility of thick black smoke from the electrostatic precipitator of sponge iron units rising into the sky above Rourkela, he said.

