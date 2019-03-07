Roughed up U.P. BJP MLA stages sit-in, seeks action against MP

A day after being roughed up by Sharad Tripathi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, party MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel on Thursday started a sit-in demanding action against district and police officials. His supporters were later lathi-charged by the police.

Mehndaval legislator Mr. Baghel was beaten up with shoes in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Ashutosh Tandon at the District Coordination Committee meeting.

Mr. Baghel, who has been summoned to Lucknow by the party state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey along with Mr. Tripathi, told IANS over phone that he will adhere to whatever decision the party high command takes on the matter.

He also confirmed that he will be meeting Mr. Pandey to discuss the incident.

He, however, reiterated that there will be no let go of his demand for action against the “culprits behind the lathi-charge”.

“The issue was most unfortunate and cannot be easily forgotten but I, as a disciplined foot soldier of the party, will put the facts before the leadership and will accept whatever their decision is,” he said.

Angry over the Wednesday’s incident, Mr. Baghel’s supporters had created a ruckus later in the day demanding action against the MP. The police, however, reacted with a lathi-charge.