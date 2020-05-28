Other States

Rough squall in Kolkata brings back Amphan fears

The Regional Meteorological Centre and Department had warned of a storm earlier.

A fast and rough squall hit Kolkata and south Bengal on Wednesday evening, a week after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the State.

The change in the weather brought back fears as the wind started gathering strength, hitting windows and breaking glasses, and even uprooting a few trees that were already weakened by Amphan.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre and Department at Alipore said that a storm was expected.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with squall with wind speed 50-60 km and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect over some parts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Paraganas districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours from 18.20 hours,” read a statement.

Tapas Roy, an engineer, said that he was driving when the wind hit. “It was terrible as it brought back memories,” he said.

The Meteorological Centre also said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over some parts of Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts of south Bengal. The wind, however, stopped after about 20 minutes, while the thundershower continued.

