Rose Valley scam: CBI officials visit West Bengal Secretariat

CBI officers visited the West Bengal secretariat on Wednesday as part of its ongoing probe into the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

This is the second time in a week that the investigating agency personnel visited the State secretariat in connection with the scam.

Two CBI officials on Wednesday visited the State secretariat ‘Nabanna’, and submitted letters meant for the Finance Department and one for the Chief Secretary, State Secretariat sources said.

“A team of CBI officials went to State Secretariat. This is part of our investigation,” a CBI source said.

“We are not sure about the content of the letters,” State Secretariat officials said.

The probe agency last week has asked the State government to submit all files related to the Rose Valley scam and summoned the Officer on Special Duty of the Land Department to appear before it by October 18.

“CBI is seeking details about land dealings which took place between the State government and the Rose Valley group,” a senior official had said last week.

The Central probe agency has also asked the State government to provide details about the nature of dealings with the ponzi company and also about the location of the lands, government officials last week had said.

Thousands of common people were defrauded of their hard-earned money on promises of high returns in the Rose Valley case as in that of the Saradha scam.

Rose Valley had collected more than ₹10,000 crore from the public through illegal schemes.