Romanian national held in ATM fraud case

olkata Police on Monday arrested a Romanian national in connection with the ATM fraud in which scores of people from south Kolkata were duped.
According to a senior police officer, Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28) has been arrested from Greater Kailash in New Delhi by a team of its detective department. “Several skimming devices, accessories, magnetic chips, batteries, PIN hole camera chip etc have been recovered,” an officer said. The police said that interrogation is on.
In another case, the city police also arrested 30 persons for running sex rackets at different premises in the city. Twenty-nine sex workers were rescued by Kolkata Police. Raids were conducted in the southern parts of the city where these rackets were being operated under the guise of beauty parlours and spas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.