Romanian national held in ATM fraud case

olkata Police on Monday arrested a Romanian national in connection with the ATM fraud in which scores of people from south Kolkata were duped.

According to a senior police officer, Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28) has been arrested from Greater Kailash in New Delhi by a team of its detective department. “Several skimming devices, accessories, magnetic chips, batteries, PIN hole camera chip etc have been recovered,” an officer said. The police said that interrogation is on.

In another case, the city police also arrested 30 persons for running sex rackets at different premises in the city. Twenty-nine sex workers were rescued by Kolkata Police. Raids were conducted in the southern parts of the city where these rackets were being operated under the guise of beauty parlours and spas.