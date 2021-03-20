Other States

Rohingyas: India not ‘dharamshala’, says Haryana Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anij Vij on Friday said information was being gathered in connection with the Rohingyas reportedly beginning to settle in Haryana, adding that India was not ‘dharamshala’ (inn) that anyone could come and settle in.

“Information is being gathered about them. Further action would be taken. India in not an inn for sure that anyone can come and settle here,” Mr. Vij was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

The remarks came in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir administration starting verification process for the Rohingyas earlier this month. The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently hear a plea to release and protect over 150 Rohingya refugees reportedly ‘detained’ in Jammu.

Station House Officer, Nuh City, Inspector Hadi Khan said around 300 Rohingyas had been staying within the jurisdiction of the police station since 2012, but there were no reports of fresh arrival.

