Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

December 10, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, official sources said on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, they said.

The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

