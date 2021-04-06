Robbers loot private bus on Yamuna Expressway

Ghaziabad

06 April 2021 12:57 IST

Six robbers boarded a private bus, going from Noida to Hamirpur in east Uttar Pradesh, at gunpoint in the Surir police station area of Mathura and robbed the passengers

Half-a-dozen Robbers looted passengers of a private bus on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Monday night, police said.

Six robbers boarded a private bus, going from Noida to Hamirpur in east Uttar Pradesh, at gunpoint in the Surir police station area of Mathura and robbed the passengers of their cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

According to local sources, the incident happened around 1 a.m., and robbers spent around half an hour in the moving bus before they deboarded the vehicle with the loot. The driver informed the police.

Advertising

Advertising

Confirming the incident, Shirish Chandra Superintendent of Police (Rural), Mathura said bus conductors were not allowed to pick passengers on the expressway. “It seems the conductor got greedy as there were only 17 passengers on the bus. The robbers decamped with around Rs. 1.5 lakhs worth of jewellery and cash. Eyewitnesses have said they were six and were holding country-made pistols,” Mr Chandra told The Hindu.

He added that only the conductor was hurt as he tried to jump out of the bus. “Multiple teams are pursuing the culprits and CCTV footage is being looked into. We will soon solve the case,” said the official.