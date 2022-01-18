Roadmap to settle 50-year-old border row with Meghalaya prepared: Assam CM

GUWAHATI

It requires a thorough discussion in the Assembly, say Congress and All India United Democratic Front

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a roadmap had been prepared for resolving the 50-year-old boundary dispute with Meghalaya.

“Our efforts to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as six of the 12 areas of difference[s] have been identified for resolution in the first phase,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on the recommendations of three Regional Committees with representatives from both the States. We’ve reached this stage after several rounds of CM-level talks on the matter,” he said.

He took to the microblogging site after briefing the leaders of political parties that have representation in the 126-member Assembly and some students’ organisations on the progress made in resolving the row.

The committees formed by both the States had jointly inspected the disputed areas — Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra — and interacted with the locals to assess the ground reality.

The Opposition Congress said the manner in which the BJP-led coalition government is trying to settle the row requires a thorough discussion in the Assembly.

“According to a proposal adopted by the Assam government, 50% of the disputed land will go to each State,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, who attended the meeting, said.

“The State government should keep in mind that Assam has such disputes with some other States and settlement with one State could set the benchmark. We urge the Chief Minister to convene an Assembly session before taking such a decision,” he said.

Aminul Islam, an MLA of the All India United Democratic Front, also said the party demanded a discussion in the Assembly since the government’s decision might impact the row with the other States.