Roadmap chalked out to deal with anti-national elements in J&K’s Poonch: Police

May 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Jammu

He said the meeting was convened to review the overall security scenario of the district.

Security personnel stand guard during a search operation at the Tota Gali, Numbar Gali area, in Poonch on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a roadmap was chalked out to deal with anti-national elements involved in smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border in Poonch district.

The roadmap was finalized at a meeting of the Subsidiary Multi Agency Centre chaired by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Baskotra in the border district and attended by officers of Army, CRPF, BSF and intelligence agencies, a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was convened to review the overall security scenario of the district and discussed at length various issues, including the threat related to G20 meeting scheduled to take place in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

“A proper roadmap was chalked out against the activities of anti-national elements, their modus operandi including smuggling of narcotics and weapons (from across the border),” the spokesman said.

All supervisory officers were directed to brief the manpower regarding the present security scenario, laying of checkpoints and preventive action against miscreants, over ground workers and former militants, he said.

The Poonch SSP also stressed on a close coordination among all security agencies to thwart the evil designs of anti-national and anti-social elements.

The officers were also asked to keep a vigil on the social media platforms, the spokesman said.

CONNECT WITH US