Road repairs, beautification: Goa gets infrastructure facelift ahead of G-20 meetings

April 12, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Panaji

Ahead of multiple G20 meetings in Goa, the coastal State is witnessing fast-paced work on road repairs, infrastructure upgrades, beautification and waste management.

India currently holds the Presidency of the G-20, or Group of Twenty — an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies. A series of meetings on different issues related to the G20 is being held in states and Union Territories.

Nodal Officer for G-20 meetings in Goa Sanjit Rodrigues told reporters on April 11 that result of the ongoing infrastructure-related works would be soon visible and they will ultimately benefit the people of the State.

The first of the eight scheduled G-20 meetings in Goa will be held from April 17.

Mr. Rodrigues said the departments concerned have risen to the occasion and are working hard to put in place the required infrastructure for G20 gatherings, which will see participation from foreign delegates besides Indian officials.

Roads in and around Panaji city are getting a major facelift, he said.

Bhushan Savaikar, Officer on Special Duty for Civil Works of G-20 events, said the city roads are being repaired.

“From plantation work along medians and roadsides to the beautification of traffic islands and circles, the authorities are working on improving the city's infrastructure,” he added.

Mr. Savaikar said roads to be used by dignitaries are being given special attention to ensure they are in good condition.

“Main roads in Panaji city have already been improved, and work has started on painting medians. Once the ongoing works are completed, the capital city will have a completely different look,” he added.