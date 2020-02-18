Road rage: SP leader’s son shot dead

A Samajwadi Party leader’s son was shot dead during a violent clash that broke out here after a “road rage” incident involving them and a local BJP politician’s son, police said on Tuesday.

They said 20-year-old Sachin, son of a district-level SP leader Puranmal Prajapati, was killed on Monday night in Palasahibabad locality in Sasni Gate area as the argument following the collision between two motorcycles led to stone pelting and firing.

At least six people, including the deceased’s younger brother and a policeman, were injured in the clash, the police said.

They said the incident happened when Prajapati and his another son — Narendra — were going to attend a function related to backward classes.

They were on a motorcycle which collided with the two-wheeler of Amit, son of Ishwar Chand Upadhyay, a BJP leader who was previously an office-bearer in the party’s district unit, the police said.

The incident led to a heated argument between them which escalated into stone-pelting and gunshot firing as the two sides were joined by their supporters, the police said, adding the mob set Amit’s motorcycle ablaze.

Sachin also arrived at the scene and was hit by a bullet, they said, adding he died at a hospital later.

Three arrested

Three people have been arrested but the main suspects have managed to escape, they said.

SP (Crime) Arvind Kumar said it was a case of “road rage”.

He also said the police are questioning some people to ascertain if the two sides had any enmity between them, as claimed by local residents.