Road project connecting Delhi-Gurugram still under way

Proposal being prepared by DLF, taking into account all the environment concerns, says CEO

The revised proposal for connecting Nelson Mandela Marg to Gurugram, which was earlier put on back burner because of strong opposition by the environmentalists and the residents, is still under preparation by the DLF.

The development was informed by the Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) during its 7th meeting at New PWD Guest House here on Tuesday.

The CEO, in the sixth meeting of the authority on March 16, had informed that the proposal was being prepared by the DLF taking into account all the environment concerns, including the Biodiversity Park.

Width of road

The meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal, also cleared the proposal to increase the width of 2.5 km-long Hero Honda Chowk-Umang Bhardwaj Chowk road to 60 metre at the cost of ₹200 crore.

The GMDA has already taken up the project to strengthen and widen the road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Dwarka Expressway. The project is likely to be completed by June next year.

After the two projects are completed, the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Dwarka Expressway would be six-lane and provide relief to the commuters from traffic congestions.

The meeting also discussed in detail the proposed Shri Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital project coming up in Kherki Majra village.

A 100-bed Trauma Centre would be constructed along with the 650-bed hospital as part of the medical college project.

A ₹135 crore project to construct a drain along the Central Peripheral Road was also cleared at the meeting. The cost for the construction will be borne by the GMDA and the National Highways Authority of India.