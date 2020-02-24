Road blockades, dharnas during Bihar bandh

Bandh supporters on Sunday staged dharnas and put up road blockades in many districts of Bihar during the shutdown called by the Bhim Army.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had given a call for a nationwide shutdown to protest against a Supreme Court ruling that syas States were not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and quota in promotions.

Opposition parties such as the RJD, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), former the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) and CPI had extended their support to the Bhim Army’s bandh call.

The bandh supporters belonging to the Bhim Army staged dharnas and blocked national highways and roads at some places in Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Nawada and Bhagalpur districts for some time during the day-long shutdown.

They also blocked NH 28 near Gobarsahi in Muzaffarpur town, while the movement of Begusarai-Patna Rajya Rani train was hampered for some time in Begusarai.

The State capital remained, by and large, unaffected by the bandh with shops remaining open, traffic remaining unaffected except the Dak Bungalow roundabout, which is in the heart of city, where bandh supporters belonging to the Bhim Army, RLSP, HAM(S) and the JAP staged dharna and demonstrations in support of the bandh.

Some of protesters belonging to Pappu Yadav’s JAP (Loktantrik) targeted a city bus at the Dak Bungalow roundabout and raised anti-government slogans.

‘Sinister design’

Leading a protest at the same spot, former Chief Miinister and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram said, “I have extended support to the Bhim Army and that is why I am here staging a sit-in to protest against the Centre’s sinister design to end the reservation for SC, ST and OBC.”

Leaders or workers of the RJD, the principal opposition party in Bihar, did not actively participate in the bandh.

RJD Bihar unit spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said, “the party has supported the issues raised by the Bhim Army but could not actively participate in the bandh due to a major programme in the State capital for the launch of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s Berojgari Hatao Yatra.”