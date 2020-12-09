Road blockades, demonstrations, marches mark bandh in Haryana

Markets, mandis also remained shut for few hours in several districts of the State

Peaceful demonstrations, protest marches and road blockades, including on State and national highways, across the State marked the day-long Bharat Bandh in Haryana. Though the bandh remained peaceful, a protester died due to heart attack in Jind.

The markets and mandis also remained shut for a few hours in several districts, though the traffic remained as usual.

Leaders detained

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP K.K. Ragesh, All-India Democratic Women’s Association national general-secretary Mariam Dhawale and Centre of Indian Trade Unions’ Haryana vice-president Satvir Singh were detained along with a hundred anganwari and ASHA workers at Gurugram’s Bilaspur Chowk, off National Highway-48, during a demonstration against the farm laws in the afternoon.

Mr. Singh said the police stopped them twice and later detained them.

Pataudi SDM Pradeep Kumar said the protesters had violated the Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code and there were apprehensions of them blocking the national highway.

Later, workers from several automotive companies, including Maruti Suzuki and Hero Motorcorp, and All India Trade Union Council, took out a protest march from Hero Honda Chowk to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram under the banner of Trade Union Council (Gurugram-Rewari).

Several political, social and farmer organisations also held a sit-in near Jharsa Chowk near NH-48 in the Millennium City in the morning.

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava told The Hindu that the protests remained peaceful, but a 55-year-old man died of heart attack in Jind during the demonstration. “Mostly the blockades were on the village roads. Some national and State highways at a few points were also affected for around two hours in the afternoon,” he said.

Former Transport Minister and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party Aftab Ahmed went around Nuh making an appeal to the shopkeepers and commission agents in grain markets to down their shutters. He claimed the support to bandh was complete. Besides, there were reports of demonstrations, protest marches and markets remaining shut in Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Ambala, and Kurukshetra as well.

Several organisations, including CITU and AIDWA, took out a protest march from railway station to Ambedkar Chowk in Rohtak passing through the main market.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, in a video, claimed the reports from across the State suggested that the bandh was successful. She expressed gratitude towards the people of the State, party leaders and workers to make it a success.