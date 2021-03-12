Road accident in Agra leaves nine dead

NOIDA (U.P.)

12 March 2021 01:33 IST

Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley, police said.

Three others injured in the crash are hospitalised, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said.

The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway ubder the Etmadaula police station area around 5 a.m., he said.

“The speeding SUV crossed over to the other side of the road where it hit the tractor-trolley. There were 12 people who got injured and were taken to a hospital, where nine of them succumbed to the injuries,” Mr. Kumar said.