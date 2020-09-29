RLSP severs ties with mahagathbandhan, stitches new alliance with BSP, other parties

Kushwaha slams both the present NDA government and the previous RJD government

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday announced the severance of ties with the RJD-led ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) and the formation of a new alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and other smaller parties.

On Monday, State RLSP chief Bhudeo Chaudhury joined the RJD.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha parted ways with the ‘mahagathbandhan’ to join the NDA.

“My party has made alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Janwadi Party (Socialist) and other parties to contest all the 243 Assembly seats and to form a government”, said Mr. Kushwaha told mediapersons in Patna.

He slammed both the present NDA government and the previous RJD government on issues such as corruption, education, law and order situation and medical facilities in the State.

“I think the BJP controls both the NDA and RJD either directly or indirectly in the State”, he alleged. “The NDA government is mired in corruption… in government offices no work is being done without giving bribe… the educational and medical facilities in Bihar too are worse than any other States”, he said.

Attacking the previous RJD government, he stated, “It too was worse… both the previous 15 years of the RJD government and the present 15 years of the NDA government are two sides of a same coin”.

New poll slogan

Giving a new slogan for the coming polls, he said, “abki baar, sikshawali sarkar [this time, the government which gives education]” and asserted that his alliance would contest all the seats.

“Today, people are exploring a new option to elect a government and our alliance would make its best to provide them this option”, he said, while denying that he was in touch with BJP leaders to join the NDA.