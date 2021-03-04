Other States

RLSP chief mum on his return to NDA

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday kept his cards close to the chest when asked about his much-speculated return to NDA, but said “future course” will be announced after a meeting of his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party scheduled next week.

Mr. Kushwaha dodged queries about his numerous meetings, in the recent past with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former mentor. Mr. Kumar, on his part, replied with a cryptic “lets see” when asked elsewhere by journalists about the possible return.

Mr. Kushwaha, who celebrated his party’s ninth foundation day, said, “Party’s national and State executives will meet here on March 13-14. The future course will be decided thereafter.” On his meetings with the CM, he said, “Why do you want to stop me from meeting him.”

